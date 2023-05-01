Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPPMF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

CPPMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $406.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.99.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

