Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Down 17.7% in April

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 360,900 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CRBP traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 66,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,805. The company has a market cap of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.43. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Stories

