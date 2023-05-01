Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.31. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 117,288 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Corporación América Airports Stock Up 9.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.
Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 35.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.
