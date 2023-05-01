Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.31. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 117,288 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 35.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

