Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3346 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NYSE CSAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. 126,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,412. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cosan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cosan in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

