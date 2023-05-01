CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 789 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $495.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.51 and a 200-day moving average of $491.47. The stock has a market cap of $219.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

