CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,378,000 after acquiring an additional 137,272 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,528,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 115,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

OEF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.41. 19,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,186. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $197.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

