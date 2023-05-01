CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,247 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VIG stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,992. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average is $152.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

