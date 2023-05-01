CPA Asset Management LLC Invests $975,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. 167,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

