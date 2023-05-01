CPA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Separately, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MINN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

