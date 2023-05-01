CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 138,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,747. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.