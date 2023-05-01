CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,102 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.70. 558,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,875. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.46 and its 200-day moving average is $270.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

