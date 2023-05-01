CPA Asset Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,525,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,960,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

