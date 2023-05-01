CPA Asset Management LLC Takes $599,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.30. 1,412,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,767. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
