CPA Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 383,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 12.1% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC owned 4.51% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $46.33.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

