CPA Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,604. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

