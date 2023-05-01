Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

CMCT stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -30.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

