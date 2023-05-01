Credit Suisse Group Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $163.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $154.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

