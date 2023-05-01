Creditcoin Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $66.84 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003546 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

