Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.