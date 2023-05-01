Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0708

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $17.88 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00059683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001193 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

