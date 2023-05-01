Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

CCI traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $122.04. 2,061,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.79.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

