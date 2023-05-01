Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.74.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 188,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

