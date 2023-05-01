Crystal Valley Financial Co. (CYVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on May 18th

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Crystal Valley Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CYVF opened at $58.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $74.00.
About Crystal Valley Financial
