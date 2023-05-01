CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,564,109 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 2.0% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.36% of CSX worth $234,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

