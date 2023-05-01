CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.38

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 389053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

