CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.38

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 389053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial



CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Recommended Stories

