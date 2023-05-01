CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.52.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.93. 254,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.09. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,162,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

