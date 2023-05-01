Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock remained flat at $3.48 during trading on Monday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.
