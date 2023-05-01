Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $16.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dana Price Performance

DAN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 194,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dana by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

