Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.35 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.65 billion. Dana also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.25-0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. 267,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,206. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently -23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

