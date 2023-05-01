Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.35-10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.68 billion. Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.75 EPS.

NYSE DAN opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.38. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

