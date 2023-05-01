Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DHR traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.63. 1,142,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,404. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.10. The company has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.