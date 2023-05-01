Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,417 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 54,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $121.90. 373,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

