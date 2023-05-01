Davidson Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2,099.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3,682.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,175,000 after purchasing an additional 954,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 940,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,381,212. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.71. 694,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,936. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

