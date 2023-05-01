Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $728,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 25,088.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.10. 159,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.51 and a 200 day moving average of $180.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

