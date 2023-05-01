Davidson Capital Management Inc. Makes New $700,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,004 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3,316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Masco by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

MAS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,051. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

