Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 235,401 Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,401 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury makes up 14.1% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned 27.72% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBX. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 0.8% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 86,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the third quarter worth $201,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:TBX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,924. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Profile

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

