Dawn Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $51.21 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.21 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

