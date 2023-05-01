Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $13.17 or 0.00045059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $138.69 million and $316,094.95 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

