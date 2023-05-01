Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,051,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
Shares of DFMTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,653. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Defense Metals (DFMTF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.