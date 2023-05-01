Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,051,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

Shares of DFMTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,653. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.