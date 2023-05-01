DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1,715.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

