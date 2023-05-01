Dero Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Dero has a total market cap of $96.12 million and $251,572.97 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00024959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,522.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00306690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00534956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00067870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00410735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,502,505 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

