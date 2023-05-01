Desjardins Lowers TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$180.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$154.10.

TFI International stock opened at C$146.02 on Thursday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$93.63 and a twelve month high of C$173.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$148.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$149.22 per share, with a total value of C$4,476,558.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,906,232. In other news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$149.22 per share, with a total value of C$4,476,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at C$17,906,232. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

