Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $55.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

