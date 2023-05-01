Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $32.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 346,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 65,820 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 350,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $2,957,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

