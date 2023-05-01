Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $110.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OC. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $106.79. 115,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,213. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $107.64.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 806.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 981,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

