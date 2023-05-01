dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.54 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003496 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $33.54 million and $3,100.85 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00306653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000891 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,954,062 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98097756 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,000.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.