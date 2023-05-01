Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,709 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $593.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

