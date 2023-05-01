Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $15.99 Million Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Cimpress worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cimpress by 67.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 238.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMPR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

CMPR opened at $51.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.67. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 12,900 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $483,621.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,657.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.