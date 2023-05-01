Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,920 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Green Brick Partners worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

