Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Unison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

